UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Gov't To Unveil Financial Aid Plans For Automotive, Aviation Sectors Over COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 08:44 PM

French Gov't to Unveil Financial Aid Plans for Automotive, Aviation Sectors Over COVID-19

The French government has prepared plans to support the aviation and automotive industries, which have been heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told French media on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The French government has prepared plans to support the aviation and automotive industries, which have been heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told French media on Monday.

"I will announce a plan to support the automotive sector within 15 days to relaunch car buying," the minister told the France Info broadcaster, adding that the coronavirus crisis was a good opportunity to accelerate the energy transition within the industry.

Notably, the government is already preparing a 5 billion euro ($5.41 billion) emergency loan for carmaker Renault, which was hit hard by the pandemic.

The state owns 15 percent of the company.

The minister also promised an aid plan for the aviation industry, which was also among those most affected by the two-month lockdown.

"By July 1, we will announce a plan to support the aviation sector and create hundreds of thousands of jobs, particularly in Toulouse," Le Maire said.

On May 11, France began gradually easing the coronavirus-related restrictions to limit the economic damage. As of Monday, the French authorities have confirmed 179,693 COVID-19 cases, the seventh-highest total in the world, with 28,111 related fatalities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan World France Company Car Toulouse Euro May July Media Government Industry Renault Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Scottish Topflight Soccer League Cancels Rest of S ..

2 minutes ago

FIFA to Hold Charity Match to Raise Funds Against ..

2 minutes ago

Gazprom Begins Research on Power of Siberia 2 Gas ..

2 minutes ago

Damascus Urges WHO to Oppose US Sanctions Against ..

2 minutes ago

German league restart draws global audiences - but ..

28 minutes ago

Xi defends China's virus response, offers vaccine ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.