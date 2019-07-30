UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Growth At 0.2% In Q2, Below Forecast: Statistics Office

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 12:05 PM

French growth at 0.2% in Q2, below forecast: statistics office

French economic growth was 0.2 percent in the second quarter, lower than forecast due largely to a slowdown in household spending, the statistics office Insee said Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ):French economic growth was 0.2 percent in the second quarter, lower than forecast due largely to a slowdown in household spending, the statistics office Insee said Tuesday.

The agency on June 20 had predicted growth of 0.3 percent for the eurozone's second largest economy for the period April to June, the same as the first quarter. However, the latest figure matches a prediction by the Bank of France.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

France Bank Same April June

Recent Stories

Shaniera Akram schools Shahveer Jafry over dangero ..

6 minutes ago

Muslims rejoin Sri Lanka cabinet after Easter bomb ..

19 minutes ago

Drug-tainted Aussie swimmer facing four-year ban: ..

19 minutes ago

People convicted for corruption, arrested for drug ..

19 minutes ago

FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi falls sick, shifted to ..

29 minutes ago

Siberia forest fires spark potential 'disaster' fo ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.