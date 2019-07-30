French growth at 0.2% in Q2, below forecast: statistics office

French economic growth was 0.2 percent in the second quarter, lower than forecast due largely to a slowdown in household spending, the statistics office Insee said Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ):French economic growth was 0.2 percent in the second quarter, lower than forecast due largely to a slowdown in household spending, the statistics office Insee said Tuesday.

The agency on June 20 had predicted growth of 0.3 percent for the eurozone's second largest economy for the period April to June, the same as the first quarter. However, the latest figure matches a prediction by the Bank of France.