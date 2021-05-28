UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Growth Rebound Fails To Materialise In First Quarter

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 02:43 PM

French growth rebound fails to materialise in first quarter

A much-expected rebound of France's Covid-battered economy failed to materialise in the first quarter as key sectors remained sluggish after over a year of virus restrictions, official data showed Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A much-expected rebound of France's Covid-battered economy failed to materialise in the first quarter as key sectors remained sluggish after over a year of virus restrictions, official data showed Friday.

Gross domestic product contracted by 0.1 percent in the first three months of the year, the Insee statistics agency said, in a sharp reversal of its previous estimate of 0.4 percent growth.

French authorities began ordering business closures and travel bans in several regions in March -- the tail end of the quarter -- ahead of a third round of coronavirus restrictions implemented in April to curb rising Covid cases.

France has since entered a phased reopening of the country.

The crucial construction sector, in particular, was slow to ramp up activity after a devastating year for the French economy which declined by more than eight percent in 2020.

The sector was "substantially less dynamic" than expected, Insee said.

Investment, household spending and production also did not perform as well as thought.

The French government was nevertheless quick to confirm its five-percent GDP growth objective for the full year 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business France March April 2020 Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Japan's unemployment rate rises in April for 1st t ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 67 lives, infects 2,482 more peopl ..

4 minutes ago

Slovenia to Focus on Reducing Russia-EU Tensions D ..

4 minutes ago

Another Air France flight to Moscow scrapped for s ..

4 minutes ago

Body recovered from canal

7 minutes ago

German President Steinmeier to Run for Second Term

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.