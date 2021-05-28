French growth rebound fails to materialise in first quarter

A much-expected rebound of France's Covid-battered economy failed to materialise in the first quarter as key sectors remained sluggish after over a year of virus restrictions, official data showed Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A much-expected rebound of France's Covid-battered economy failed to materialise in the first quarter as key sectors remained sluggish after over a year of virus restrictions, official data showed Friday.

Gross domestic product contracted by 0.1 percent in the first three months of the year, the Insee statistics agency said, in a sharp reversal of its previous estimate of 0.4 percent growth.

French authorities began ordering business closures and travel bans in several regions in March -- the tail end of the quarter -- ahead of a third round of coronavirus restrictions implemented in April to curb rising Covid cases.

France has since entered a phased reopening of the country.

The crucial construction sector, in particular, was slow to ramp up activity after a devastating year for the French economy which declined by more than eight percent in 2020.

The sector was "substantially less dynamic" than expected, Insee said.

Investment, household spending and production also did not perform as well as thought.

The French government was nevertheless quick to confirm its five-percent GDP growth objective for the full year 2021.