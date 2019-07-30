French growth stagnates in second quarter

France's economy stagnated in the second quarter of 2019, growing by a lower-than-forecast 0.2 percent, largely to a slowdown in household spending, the national statistics office Insee said Tuesday

Insee had predicted quarter-on-quarter GDP growth of 0.3 percent for the eurozone's second-largest economy between April and June, the same rate as in the first quarter.

The result matches the forecast by the central bank, however.

Consumer spending on goods and services both grew at a slower pace, despite President Emmanuel Macron announcing several measures in April to try allay "yellow vest" protests over spending power.

There was good news on the investment front, however, with business investment rising 1.2 percent, up from 0.7 percent in the first quarter.

The figures cast doubt on the government's ability to reach its target of full-year growth of 1.4 percent.