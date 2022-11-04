UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 08:04 PM

French Industrial Production Output Down 0.8% in September - Insee

Industrial production in France fell by 0.8% in September after growing 2.7% in August, the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Research (Insee) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Industrial production in France fell by 0.8% in September after growing 2.7% in August, the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Research (Insee) said on Friday.

"In September 2022, output fell back in the manufacturing industry (-0.4% after +3.0%), as well as in the whole industry (-0.8% after +2.7%)," the institute said in a statement.

Insee attributed the drop to the decline in production in most major industries, including car makingwith a 5,5% decline, oil refining with 6.6%, mining with 4.4%, and water supply with 7.5%.

"In the manufacturing industry, output of the third quarter of 2022 was higher than that of the same quarter of the previous year (+2.

6%). In the whole industry, output was up more moderate (+0.7%), taking into account the drop in energy production," Insee said.

Energy-demanding industries in France and all over the European Union are experiencing difficulties as prices are soaring due to disruptions in supply chains after the West imposed several packages of sanctions on Russia over its special operation in Ukraine.

In September, French Industry Minister Delegate Roland Lescure said that the government was introducing support measures for companies whose energy bills amounted to over 3% of their turnover in 2021, adding that the authorities were working on prolonging the measures in 2023.

