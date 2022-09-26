UrduPoint.com

French Interior Minister Praises 'Historic' Hike In Police Budget

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 07:36 PM

French Interior Minister Praises 'Historic' Hike in Police Budget

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced Monday that the 2023 police budget hike of 1.25 billion euros ($1.2 billion) was historically high

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced Monday that the 2023 police budget hike of 1.25 billion Euros ($1.2 billion) was historically high.

"The 2023 budget of the Interior Ministry is historic, with an added 1.

25 billion euros and more than 3,000 new jobs," he said on social media, adding that "the priority given to the safety of our fellow citizens is in line with Emmanuel Macron's commitments."

Minister Delegate in charge of Public Accounts, Gabriel Attal, said in August that the national government would spend an extra 6.1 billion euros on the defense, police and justice next year to keep budget deficit at 5%. Budgets of the education, labor and health ministries will swell by 11% from 2022, or an additional 12.5 billion euros.

