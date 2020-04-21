UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Labor Minister Says 9.6Mln People Get Salaries Due To 'Partial Unemployment' Scheme

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:09 AM

French Labor Minister Says 9.6Mln People Get Salaries Due to 'Partial Unemployment' Scheme

French Labor Minister Muriel Penicaud told the RTL broadcaster on Monday that 9.6 million French citizens continued receiving their salaries despite the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic due to the so-called partial unemployment initiative established by the government to support companies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) French Labor Minister Muriel Penicaud told the RTL broadcaster on Monday that 9.6 million French citizens continued receiving their salaries despite the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic due to the so-called partial unemployment initiative established by the government to support companies.

The initiative was set up to minimize the damaging consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak on businesses and help them survive the lockdown. Under the program, business owners can temporarily reduce their employees' working hours or even allow them to not work amid the epidemic and still pay them a certain sum with the government partially funding these payments.

"As of this morning, 9.6 million employees who keep their employment contract, are partially unemployed but their salary is paid by the state .

.. In France, we can be proud that we have protected the French from a social catastrophe," Penicaud stated, adding that almost 785.000 companies made use of the partial unemployment scheme.

The minister also compared the situation in France with unemployment rates in the United States, saying that 22 million people lost their jobs there due to the coronavirus.

Penicaud noted that every second worker in the private sector received the payments under the program and encouraged companies to resume operations if they had an opportunity to do so.

The minister stated that the program would not be completely halted after the end of the lockdown on May 11, but it will be gradually scaled back as companies relaunch their activities.

As of Monday, more than 150,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in France, with almost 20,000 fatalities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business France United States May From Government Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Air Arabia repatriates Emiratis from India

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Foreign Minister discus ..

56 minutes ago

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 gene ..

1 hour ago

UAE conducts over 25,000 additional COVID-19 tests ..

1 hour ago

SRTI Park-based company produces 3D-printed face m ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.