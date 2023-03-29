UrduPoint.com

French Local Protest Victim's Parents Claim Attempted Murder - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 05:30 PM

French Local Protest Victim's Parents Claim Attempted Murder - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The parents of a 32-year-old man still in a coma after being injured at a local farmers' protest in France filed a lawsuit alleging the attempted murder of their son, France Inter radio station reported on Wednesday.

The young man is reported to have received a head injury caused by a GM2L tear gas grenade during a clash with the police in the city of Sainte-Soline in western France last Saturday.

The parents of the victim are claiming attempted murder and obstruction of emergency medical care, the plaintiffs' legal counsel said.

The man is still in a coma, but stable, his parents told the press.

The French prosecutor's office initiated an investigation procedure.

The last Saturday farmers' demonstration in Sainte-Soline against the construction of a water reservoir turned into violent clashes with the local police. The protesters used Molotov cocktails and fireworks, setting at least four police vehicles on fire, while the police fired tear gas grenades. Around 200 protesters were injured.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Murder Fire Protest Police Water France Vehicles Young Man Gas

Recent Stories

NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

42 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of Dubai companies into foreig ..

1 hour ago
 Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, ..

Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, social benefits to both people ..

1 hour ago
 Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of ..

Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of &#039;1&#039;Billion Meals En ..

2 hours ago
 realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in R ..

Realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: ..

Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: PM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.