PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The parents of a 32-year-old man still in a coma after being injured at a local farmers' protest in France filed a lawsuit alleging the attempted murder of their son, France Inter radio station reported on Wednesday.

The young man is reported to have received a head injury caused by a GM2L tear gas grenade during a clash with the police in the city of Sainte-Soline in western France last Saturday.

The parents of the victim are claiming attempted murder and obstruction of emergency medical care, the plaintiffs' legal counsel said.

The man is still in a coma, but stable, his parents told the press.

The French prosecutor's office initiated an investigation procedure.

The last Saturday farmers' demonstration in Sainte-Soline against the construction of a water reservoir turned into violent clashes with the local police. The protesters used Molotov cocktails and fireworks, setting at least four police vehicles on fire, while the police fired tear gas grenades. Around 200 protesters were injured.