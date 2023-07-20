Open Menu

French Military Faces Shortage Of Recruits Due To Low Pay - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM

French Military Faces Shortage of Recruits Due to Low Pay - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The French military has been facing under-recruitment in recent years due to unattractive service conditions and lower pay compared to private sector, radio Europe 1 reported on Thursday, citing army sources.

The army will likely fail its 2023 target of recruitment, falling short of 1,500-2,000 recruits, which is a source of concern for the French military leadership in light of the Ukraine conflict, the broadcaster said.

The country's military is also having difficulties retaining its private and non-commissioned officers, with many of them opting to leave the institution for the private sector, the Europe 1 reported.

A senior officer was cited as saying that the human resources problem were expected to continue to inundate the military over the next few years.

