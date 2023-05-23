UrduPoint.com

French Parliament Begins Considering Bill On Record Military Budget Increase

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 04:50 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) French National Assembly lawmakers on Monday began consideration of a draft law on military planning for 2024-2030, which implies a record increase in the military budget to 413 billion Euros ($446 billion).

The government demanded that the bill be considered under an accelerated procedure: only one reading will be organized in the lower and upper houses of parliament. The authorities expect to pass the law before July 14.

The draft law focuses on the modernization of the army, especially in terms of nuclear deterrence, improvements in the conditions for the military, for which 10 billion euros will be allocated, equipment upgrades, investment in the protection of cyberspace, space and the navy.

