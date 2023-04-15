UrduPoint.com

French Police Use Tear Gas Against Demonstrators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2023 | 02:40 AM

French Police Use Tear Gas Against Demonstrators

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Police in Paris used tear gas to disperse the protesters who organized a spontaneous demonstration in the French capital on Friday night, a RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

Earlier on Friday, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported that hundreds of people had gathered in front of the Paris City Hall, protesting against the controversial pension reform after the French Constitutional Council approved it.

Protesters also started to fill the city streets, overturning and setting trash containers on fire and breaking storefront glass.

According to a RIA Novosti correspondent, police then started blocking streets in Paris, using tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

Local media reported that police also used tear gas against demonstrators in Lyon.

About 200-300 people gathered in front of the city prefecture on Friday evening, according to Lyon Mag.

Earlier on Friday, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030.

French President Emmanuel Macron is slated to sign the bill within 48 hours, French media reported.

On March 16, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that the government had adopted a law on raising the retirement age to 64 by invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allowed the bill to get passed without parliamentary approval. The decision sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Police France Lyon Paris March Gas Media From Government

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 minutes ago
 US, Japan Conduct Joint Air Escort Fighter-Bomber ..

US, Japan Conduct Joint Air Escort Fighter-Bomber Exercise - INDOPACCOM

3 hours ago
 Tsitsipas' title defence ended by Fritz in Monte C ..

Tsitsipas' title defence ended by Fritz in Monte Carlo

3 hours ago
 Army to fully support elected representatives in j ..

Army to fully support elected representatives in journey of development & progre ..

3 hours ago
 Russian shelling kills five, wounds 15: Ukrainian ..

Russian shelling kills five, wounds 15: Ukrainian governor

3 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif KP govt ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif KP govt to provide details of Rs 417 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.