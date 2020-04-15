UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French President Calls For Debt Relief For Africa Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:05 PM

French President Calls for Debt Relief for Africa Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

French President Emmanuel Macron, in an interview with the RFI broadcaster published on Wednesday, said providing a debt "moratorium" to African nations would be vital to help the continent fight the ongoing coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron, in an interview with the RFI broadcaster published on Wednesday, said providing a debt "moratorium" to African nations would be vital to help the continent fight the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

In the interview, the president described his four-step plan to support Africa which, if approved by G20 finance ministers, would help fragile economies and health care systems of the African states survive the coronavirus epidemic. The measures also include the mobilization of short-time funding for the health sector, a scientific research partnership with African states and additional humanitarian activities of the UN World food Programme on the continent.

"It [the moratorium] means that in the time of the crisis, we let African economies take a breath and not pay interest on the debt. This is an indispensable step," Macron pointed out.

The French president also added that such a step should be short-term and expressed hope that the debt on bilateral government loan repayments will be eventually written off in full.

According to the French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, major international creditors are ready to provide a debt payment suspension for the world's poorest countries this year, provided the G20 finance officials finalize the agreement in a virtual meeting held on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa Loan World United Nations Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany slams Trump's WHO payment freeze

2 minutes ago

African Union chief says Trump decision on WHO 'de ..

2 minutes ago

From outbreak to pandemic: WHO's virus response

2 minutes ago

ATC adjourns hearing in Mumbai hotel attack case t ..

2 minutes ago

Tottenham legend Greaves out of hospital

2 minutes ago

Welfare groups serving humanity are society's real ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.