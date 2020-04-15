French President Calls for Debt Relief for Africa Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron, in an interview with the RFI broadcaster published on Wednesday, said providing a debt "moratorium" to African nations would be vital to help the continent fight the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

In the interview, the president described his four-step plan to support Africa which, if approved by G20 finance ministers, would help fragile economies and health care systems of the African states survive the coronavirus epidemic. The measures also include the mobilization of short-time funding for the health sector, a scientific research partnership with African states and additional humanitarian activities of the UN World food Programme on the continent.

"It [the moratorium] means that in the time of the crisis, we let African economies take a breath and not pay interest on the debt. This is an indispensable step," Macron pointed out.

The French president also added that such a step should be short-term and expressed hope that the debt on bilateral government loan repayments will be eventually written off in full.

According to the French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, major international creditors are ready to provide a debt payment suspension for the world's poorest countries this year, provided the G20 finance officials finalize the agreement in a virtual meeting held on Wednesday.