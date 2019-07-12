French Prime Minister Orders to Check Claims of Funds Misuse by Ecology Minister - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has ordered to check reports alleging that Ecology Minister Francois de Rugy had spent taxpayers' money on expensive dinners and renovation of his residence, local media have reported.

On Wednesday, the Mediapart investigative outlet reported that during his tenure as the lower house speaker in 2017-2018, de Rugy spent budget money for lavish dinners hosted by his wife. Moreover, the materials detailed spendings on renovation in his residence and alleged that the politician illegally rented an apartment at a reduced price.

The BFMTV broadcaster reported that on Thursday, Philippe recalled Rugy from a working trip to meet with him in Paris.

The two officials reportedly held a 30-minute meeting after which Philippe instructed the secretariat of the government to carry out detailed checks which would "allow confirming respect to the existing rules and the need for exemplary behavior on behalf of all ministers."

Amid the scandal, de Rugy pledged to compensate "every disputed euro."

The minister's press service said that the dinners had been organized by a relevant service rather than by de Rugy himself. De Rugy described the dinners as informal meetings with representatives of civil society, adding that they were part of his duties as the lower house president.