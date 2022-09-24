French Prime Minister to Visit Algeria on October 9-10 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will visit Algeria on October 9-10 to discuss energy deliveries following the August visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Saturday, citing a source in the official residence of the prime minister.

Government representatives of France and Algeria will meet to confirm their determination to strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest in accordance with a joint declaration adopted on the occasion of Macron's visit, the news agency reported.

Borne is expected to be accompanied by several members of the French government and will co-chair together with her Algerian counterpart, Aymen Benabderrahmane, the fifth session of the intergovernmental committee.

According to the source, the French government will make an announcement soon on a possible increase in Algerian gas deliveries to France, the news agency added.

Macron came to Algeria with an official visit on August 25-27. During the visit, French energy company Engie discussed with the Algerian side an increase in gas supplies. Algeria has so far given Paris only a verbal commitment, media reported, but the potential increase could amount to 50%.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been growing as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's operation in Ukraine and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow in the West, fuel prices have accelerated growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.