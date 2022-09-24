UrduPoint.com

French Prime Minister To Visit Algeria On October 9-10 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

French Prime Minister to Visit Algeria on October 9-10 - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will visit Algeria on October 9-10 to discuss energy deliveries following the August visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Saturday, citing a source in the official residence of the prime minister.

Government representatives of France and Algeria will meet to confirm their determination to strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest in accordance with a joint declaration adopted on the occasion of Macron's visit, the news agency reported.

Borne is expected to be accompanied by several members of the French government and will co-chair together with her Algerian counterpart, Aymen Benabderrahmane, the fifth session of the intergovernmental committee.

According to the source, the French government will make an announcement soon on a possible increase in Algerian gas deliveries to France, the news agency added.

Macron came to Algeria with an official visit on August 25-27. During the visit, French energy company Engie discussed with the Algerian side an increase in gas supplies. Algeria has so far given Paris only a verbal commitment, media reported, but the potential increase could amount to 50%.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been growing as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's operation in Ukraine and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow in the West, fuel prices have accelerated growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe France Company Visit Paris Algeria August October Gas Media Government

Recent Stories

Shah Nawaz Amir says he killed wife in self-defenc ..

Shah Nawaz Amir says he killed wife in self-defence

1 hour ago
 Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terr ..

Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terrorism at UN against neighbours

3 hours ago
 Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, fina ..

Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, financial loss during police raid ..

5 hours ago
 Three terrorists killed by security forces in sepa ..

Three terrorists killed by security forces in separate operations

5 hours ago
 PM urges world leders to act now to deal with clim ..

PM urges world leders to act now to deal with climate change

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.