MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) French Prime Minister Jean Castex will visit Canada's French-speaking province of Quebec in 2021 to hold talks on bilateral relations, primarily trade interaction, with the province's officials, Quebec's regional prime minister, Francois Legault, said on Friday.

Quebec is Canada's largest and second-most populous province, with French being the only official language. As a former French colony, it has long-term historical and cultural ties with France.

"I spoke with the new Prime Minister of France, @JeanCASTEX. He accepted my invitation to visit me in Quebec in 2021. We agreed that our ministers would talk to each other to prepare a plan to increase trade between Quebec and France," Legault wrote on Twitter.

Castex confirmed plans to meet with Legault.

"Quebec and France share a common history, values and interests. I am very committed to the continuity of this relationship and we will work together to strengthen our cooperation and exchanges. See you in Quebec in 2021," he tweeted.

France is included on the list of Quebec's top international trading partners.

According to the French Foreign Ministry, prime ministers of France and Quebec attend meetings alternating between the two locations in order to institutionalize bilateral relations.