UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Prime Minister To Visit Canada's Quebec In 2021 To Discuss Economic Interaction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 03:28 PM

French Prime Minister to Visit Canada's Quebec in 2021 to Discuss Economic Interaction

French Prime Minister Jean Castex will visit Canada's French-speaking province of Quebec in 2021 to hold talks on bilateral relations, primarily trade interaction, with the province's officials, Quebec's regional prime minister, Francois Legault, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) French Prime Minister Jean Castex will visit Canada's French-speaking province of Quebec in 2021 to hold talks on bilateral relations, primarily trade interaction, with the province's officials, Quebec's regional prime minister, Francois Legault, said on Friday.

Quebec is Canada's largest and second-most populous province, with French being the only official language. As a former French colony, it has long-term historical and cultural ties with France.

"I spoke with the new Prime Minister of France, @JeanCASTEX. He accepted my invitation to visit me in Quebec in 2021. We agreed that our ministers would talk to each other to prepare a plan to increase trade between Quebec and France," Legault wrote on Twitter.

Castex confirmed plans to meet with Legault.

"Quebec and France share a common history, values and interests. I am very committed to the continuity of this relationship and we will work together to strengthen our cooperation and exchanges. See you in Quebec in 2021," he tweeted.

France is included on the list of Quebec's top international trading partners.

According to the French Foreign Ministry, prime ministers of France and Quebec attend meetings alternating between the two locations in order to institutionalize bilateral relations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Twitter France Visit Share Top

Recent Stories

Fiji Tightens Quarantine as Coronavirus Cases Rise ..

1 minute ago

EU Negotiator Says Disappointed by Lack of Progres ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

1 minute ago

Tikhanovskaya Reiterates Call for New Transparent ..

2 minutes ago

Biden officially accepts Democratic nomination for ..

7 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia dismisses official over graft charges ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.