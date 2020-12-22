French Public Debt Reaches 116.4% of GDP in Q3 With Slower Growth Compared to Q2 - INSEE

France's public debt was 116.4 percent of the GDP in July-September, which marked a much slower growth pace than in the previous quarter, the INSEE national statistics agency said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) France's public debt was 116.4 percent of the GDP in July-September, which marked a much slower growth pace than in the previous quarter, the INSEE national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

"At the end of Q3 2020, Maastricht's debt [gross debt, consolidated and expressed at its face value] reached ��2,674.

3 billion [over $3.2 billion], it accounted for 116.4 % of gross domestic product (GDP)," the INSEE said in a statement.

The agency added that�the rise in the national public debt in the third quarter has significantly declined after "peaking" at nearly 200 billion Euros in May-June, a period marked by post-lockdown constraints in economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.