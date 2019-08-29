UrduPoint.com
French Q2 Growth Revised Upwards To 0.3 Pct

Thu 29th August 2019 | 03:03 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The French economy grew by 0.3 percent in the second quarter, the national statistics office Insee said Thursday, revising upwards an earlier estimate of 0.2 percent.

The revised figure, which takes account of seasonal adjustments, puts growth in the April-June period in line with the first quarter, despite a slowdown in household spending.

President Emmanuel Macron's government is targeting full-year growth of 1.4 percent. The IMF and European Commission have forecast slightly slower growth of 1.3 percent, down from 1.7 in 2018.

