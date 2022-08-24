French Regulator CRE Says Gas Storage Sites 88% Full

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The new head of the French energy regulatory commission, CRE, assured the nation on Wednesday that gas storage facilities were 88% full, well above the European Union's 80% target for November 1.

"We are slightly above 88%... It's better than what our European neighbors have.

We are aiming at having the storage filled 100% before winter begins. We are quite confident that we will get there," Emmanuelle Wargon told RMC/BFM.

The former housing minister called for "prudence," "sobriety and optimization" from consumers who she said should pull their weight to make sure that France gets through the cold season without power or gas cuts as energy prices continue to rise.