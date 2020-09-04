UrduPoint.com
French Save Over $100Bln During Months Of COVID-19 Related Lockdown - Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 06:59 PM

Rench citizens have held onto some 85 billion euros ($100.8 billion) due to reduced consumption during the coronavirus crisis, in what is the second-largest EU economy, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday on BFMTV broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) French citizens have held onto some 85 billion euros ($100.8 billion) due to reduced consumption during the coronavirus crisis, in what is the second-largest EU economy, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday on BFMTV broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, the government unveiled a 100 billion euro plan to boost economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by prioritizing job creation, a transition to a green economy and freezing taxes.

"The French have set aside 85 billion euros [since the COVID-19 crisis began], they are worried about the future," Le Maire said, urging French citizens to increase consumption to revive the economy.

Notably, Le Parisien newspaper said, citing the Bank of France's study, that the households have accumulated 85.

6 billion euros on bank accounts and around 21.9 billion euros in cash, bringing the amount of savings to the total of 107.5 billion euros. The figure observed was registered in the period of March-July, marked by the coronavirus peak and then its gradual relief, the media outlet added.

In particular, the savings of the French in July reached 16 billion euros, in comparison to the average monthly amount of 6 billion euros since 2017, the newspaper specified.

Meanwhile, Le Maire said that he expects the French economy to contract at a slower rate than the forecast 11 percent. The country's GDP dropped by 3.8 percent in the second quarter of 2020, compared to the 5.8 percent drop in the first quarter.

