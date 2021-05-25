French shares close 0.35 pct higher

French shares edged up on Monday, with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 up 0.35 percent, or 22.08 points, to close at 6,408.49 points

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :French shares edged up on Monday, with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 up 0.35 percent, or 22.08 points, to close at 6,408.49 points.

European commercial real estate company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE advanced 2.81 percent.

Capgemini, the French multinational information technology consulting corporation, rose 1.88 percent. French aeronautic giant Safran rose 1.52 percent.

French banking company Credit Agricole lost 0.39 percent. French media conglomerate Vivendi SA lost 0.34 percent. International energy management specialist Schneider Electric went down by 0.17 percent.