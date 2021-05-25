UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Shares Close 0.35 Pct Higher

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:38 PM

French shares close 0.35 pct higher

French shares edged up on Monday, with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 up 0.35 percent, or 22.08 points, to close at 6,408.49 points

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :French shares edged up on Monday, with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 up 0.35 percent, or 22.08 points, to close at 6,408.49 points.

European commercial real estate company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE advanced 2.81 percent.

Capgemini, the French multinational information technology consulting corporation, rose 1.88 percent. French aeronautic giant Safran rose 1.52 percent.

French banking company Credit Agricole lost 0.39 percent. French media conglomerate Vivendi SA lost 0.34 percent. International energy management specialist Schneider Electric went down by 0.17 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Company Paris Media

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,672 new COVID-19 cases, 1,630 reco ..

24 minutes ago

Barcelona Residents Protesting Against Eviction Cl ..

42 seconds ago

Russia Puts 2 Ex-Police Officers in Prison for Mai ..

46 seconds ago

Polish Flag Carrier to Avoid Belarusian Airspace A ..

47 seconds ago

Kremlin Believes Accusations Against Russia Over R ..

10 minutes ago

Thailand reports 3,226 new COVID-19 cases, 26 more ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.