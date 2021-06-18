French shares gain 0.20 pct Thursday

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:19 PM

French shares edged up on Thursday, with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 up 0.20 percent, or 13.61 points, to close at 6,666.26 points

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :French shares edged up on Thursday, with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 up 0.20 percent, or 13.61 points, to close at 6,666.26 points.

French international luxury group Kering advanced 1.19 percent.

French-Italian multinational STMicroelectronics and financial group BNP Paribas rose 1.14 percent and 1.02 percent respectively.

International steel producer ArcelorMittal SA lost 3.45 percent. Multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom SA and information technology service company Atos went down by lost 2.96 percent and 1.89 percent respectively.

