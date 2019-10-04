French shares gain 0.30 pct on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :French shares edged up on Friday, with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 up 0.30 percent, or 16.00 points, to close at 5,438.77 points. A total of 18 of the 40 selected large companies gained in the day.

European multinational aerospace corporation Airbus Group advanced 4.25 percent.

Pernod Ricard, a French company that produces alcoholic beverages, gained 4.25 percent. French software company Dassault Systemes rose 2.01 percent.

French defense and tech giant Thales edged down 3.31 percent,the top loser of the blue chips. French international supermarket chain Carrefour lost 2.39 percent. French multinational mirror manufacturer Compagnie de Saint-Gobain lost 1.85 percent.