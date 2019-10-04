UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Shares Gain 0.30 Pct On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 05:41 PM

French shares gain 0.30 pct on Friday

Rench shares edged up on Friday, with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 up 0.30 percent, or 16.00 points, to close at 5,438.77 points. A total of 18 of the 40 selected large companies gained in the day

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :French shares edged up on Friday, with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 up 0.30 percent, or 16.00 points, to close at 5,438.77 points. A total of 18 of the 40 selected large companies gained in the day.

European multinational aerospace corporation Airbus Group advanced 4.25 percent.

Pernod Ricard, a French company that produces alcoholic beverages, gained 4.25 percent. French software company Dassault Systemes rose 2.01 percent.

French defense and tech giant Thales edged down 3.31 percent,the top loser of the blue chips. French international supermarket chain Carrefour lost 2.39 percent. French multinational mirror manufacturer Compagnie de Saint-Gobain lost 1.85 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Paris Top

Recent Stories

KP govt extends contract employment of Munawar Sha ..

5 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs 350, traded at Rs 87, 750 per ..

5 minutes ago

Court seeks Adiala Jail's reply on Asifa's plea

5 minutes ago

Under developed areas need attention: MPA Farrukh ..

5 minutes ago

Fourth QD Trophy round begins Saturday

1 minute ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) approves various ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.