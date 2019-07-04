French shares gain 0.75 pct on Wednesday

(@imziishan)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :French shares edged up on Wednesday, with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 up 0.75 percent, or 41.99 points, to close at 5,618.81 points. Of the 40 selected large companies, 35 gained in the day.

Pernod-Ricard, a French company that produces alcoholic beverages, advanced 2.

23 percent, French digital transformation leader Atos rose 2.11 percent. French concessions and construction company Vinci rose 2.10 percent.

French multinational integrated oil and gas company Total lost 0.96 percent. French multinational retailer Carrefour lost 0.95 percent and French-Italian multinational electronics and semiconductor manufacturer STMicroelectronics went down by 0.68 percent.