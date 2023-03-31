French TotalEnergies Faces New Accusation of Producing Fuel for Russian Aircraft - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) France-based Darwin Climax Coalition non-government organization and Ukrainian group Razom We Stand filed a new complaint with the anti-terrorism unit of the Paris Public Prosecutor's Office, accusing French TotalEnergies company of the involvement in producing fuel for Russian military planes, Agence France-Presse (APF) reported on Thursday.

According to the plaintiffs, the company continued to develop the Termokarstovoye field in northern Russia after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine thus providing Russian military aircraft with fuel.

In October, Darwin Climax Coalition and Razom We Stand also filed complaints to Paris prosecutors which they declined to consider.

TotalEnergies dismisses the accusations as scandalous and unfounded, saying that all of the gas condensates produced by Terneftegaz had been exported abroad and therefore could not be used for supplying the Russian aircraft.