French TotalEnergies Posts $16 Billion in Net Income in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) French oil and gas company TotalEnergies announced on Thursday a consolidated net income of $16.032 billion in 2021, a boon compared to a loss of $7.242 billion a year prior.

According to the company's financial statements, 2021 earnings per share stood at $5.95 compared to a loss of $2.9 a year earlier. TotalEnergies' revenue for the same period increased by 46.3% to $205.863 billion.

According to the results of the fourth quarter of 2021, TotalEnergies received a net profit of $5.

837 billion, 6.5 times higher than a year ago, with total sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 rising 59% to $60.348 billion.

The company notes that cumulative hydrocarbon production for 2021 amounted to 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, which is 2% lower than a year ago.

TotalEnergies, previously known as Total, is one of the biggest oil and gas companies in the world, with about 100,000 employees across more than 130 countries.