UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Watchdog Fines Morgan Stanley For Bond Price Manipulation

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 01:40 PM

French watchdog fines Morgan Stanley for bond price manipulation

France's financial markets regulator said Tuesday it had fined US bank Morgan Stanley 20 million euros ($22 million) for market manipulation at the height of the Greek debt crisis

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ):France's financial markets regulator said Tuesday it had fined US bank Morgan Stanley 20 million euros ($22 million) for market manipulation at the height of the Greek debt crisis.

The Autorite des Marches Financieres said the lender had manipulated French and Belgian bond prices in June 2015 with the aim of causing an "abnormal and artificial rise" in sovereign bond prices and re-selling them for a profit.

Morgan Stanley has denied manipulating markets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Stanley June 2015 Market Million

Recent Stories

RS. 40000 Premium Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Dr ..

14 minutes ago

Mapping tool draws rivers, catchments of the globe ..

12 minutes ago

“I’m consulted in team selection,” says Test ..

23 minutes ago

S. Korea most affected by U.S.-China trade spat: r ..

10 minutes ago

Four dead, two injured after gun rampage at Czech ..

10 minutes ago

PCB Chairman optimistic about hosting of all its f ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.