Frequent Visits Of Chinese Delegations Good Omen For Economy: Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 07:27 PM

Frequent visits of Chinese delegations good omen for economy: Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Back to back visits of Chinese trade delegations are not only reflect unbreakable friendship between the two countries but are also an ample proof of Chinese Investors' growing interest in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th December, 2019) Back to back visits of Chinese trade delegations are not only reflect unbreakable friendship between the two countries but are also an ample proof of Chinese Investors' growing interest in Pakistan.These views were expressed by the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh while addressing a delegation of Chinese investors at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.He said that China is acting as economic booster for Pakistan in true sense of words.

He was of the view that Chinese investment and cooperation for building of dams in Pakistan can be faith changer as agriculture sector of Pakistan is starving for water and industrial sector is in a dire need of cheap hydel electricity."Pakistan is looking for foreign investors and buyers especially belonging to China.

It will not be wrong to say that at present it is the most appropriate time and environment where both countries can add a new dimension to their bilateral ties", the LCCI President added.

He said that that in last few months, we did have the honour of hosting important trade missions at Lahore Chamber visiting from different parts of China.

Frequent visits of Chinese delegation to Pakistan to explore trade and investment opportunities are enough to prove that Pakistan is top priority of the Chinese businessmen.Irfan Iqbal Sheikh invited Chinese businessmen to join hands with their Pakistani counterparts in Information Technology, Real Estate, Solar Technology, Banking & Finance, Printing, Security, Cosmetics, Porcelain Manufacturing and General Trading etc.

After the formal session of speeches, hopefully, there will be fruitful interaction among you.

