UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fresh Hong Kong Fears Spark Sell-off Across Asia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 08:50 AM

Fresh Hong Kong fears spark sell-off across Asia

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong led a sell-off across Asian equities Friday after China introduced proposals to enact a national security law for the city, fanning geopolitical tensions and overshadowing optimism about a further easing of virus lockdowns across Europe and the US.

After months of concentrating on the progress and economic impact of the coronavirus, traders' attention has suddenly been flipped back to China-US tensions, which were already being strained by Donald Trump's constant criticism of Beijing's handling of the pandemic.

On the first day of its rubber-stamp parliament, China submitted proposals to strengthen "enforcement mechanisms" in the financial hub, after it was rocked last year by seven months of massive and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests.

The announcement sparked warnings of "the end of Hong Kong" and fears of further unrest, which crippled the city's economy, even before the coronavirus struck.

And it sparked immediate criticism from Washington, with the State Department saying the move was "highly destabilising, and would be met with strong condemnation from the United States and the international community".

Earlier, Trump promised a response, saying: "I don't know what it is, because nobody knows yet. If it happens, we'll address that issue very strongly." Shares in Hong Kong sank more than three percent in morning trade, with investors worried about its economic future.

US lawmakers have already passed a law that would strip the city's preferential trading status in the United States if it no longer enjoys autonomy from the mainland.

"The geopolitical risks are meaningful," David Riley, chief investment strategist at BlueBay Asset Management LLP said on Bloomberg tv. "It's a concern for the market, and is a potential source of weakness and a correction." - More stress for markets - And Kenny Wen of Everbright Sun Hung Kai Co, added: "We could have new protests.

Local tensions could trigger Sino-US tensions and the latter is much more stressful for market sentiment and macroeconomy." Losses elsewhere in Asia were shallower than in Hong Kong.

Tokyo ended the morning 0.4 percent lower and Shanghai fell 0.9 percent, while Seoul and Sydney shed 0.6 percent.

Singapore and Taipei each lost more than one percent, while there was also selling in Wellington and Manila.

The Chinese congress also saw leaders make the rare move of not setting an annual growth target this year owing to the virus crisis, with Premier Li Keqiang saying that because of "great uncertainty", Beijing will "give priority to stabilising employment and ensuring living standards".

Concerns about China-US tensions took away from news that more countries were edging out of strict virus lockdowns as they see easing rates of both deaths and infections, while observers said the worst of the pain for the global economy may have passed.

Still, the US reported another 2.43 million workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total since the shutdowns began in mid-March to 38.6 million.

The fresh uncertainty also weighed on oil prices, with both contracts down more than two percent, though they remain above $30 thanks to hopes for increased demand as lockdowns are lifted and a huge cut in output by key producers.

- Key figures around 0250 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.4 percent at 20,462.11 (break) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 3.6 percent at 23,397.25 Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.9 percent at 2,841.28 West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 2.1 percent at $33.21 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 2.1 percent at $35.29 per barrel Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0938 from $1.0949 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: UP at 107.61 Yen from 107.60 yen Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2209 from $1.2223 Euro/pound: UP at 89.59 pence from 89.57 penceNew York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 24,474.12 (close)London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.9 percent at 6,015.25 (close).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Condemnation Europe China Washington Parliament Oil Trump Sydney London Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Tokyo Wellington David Manila Progress Seoul Taipei York United States Hub May Congress Market TV From Asia Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Official Fatwa Centre explains how to perform Eid ..

6 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Turtle Day

7 hours ago

Sharjah Media City launches new Freelancer Package

8 hours ago

RTA Director General discusses cooperation, implic ..

8 hours ago

Virtual session held on &#039;Food Security and Co ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Municipality enforces building control measu ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.