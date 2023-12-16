Fresh record for Dow at end of week dominated by central banks

The Dow edged to a fresh record Friday, extending a rally on a mixed day for global equities after this week's central bank announcements

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The Dow edged to a fresh record Friday, extending a rally on a mixed day for global equities after this week's central bank announcements.

The blue-chip US index, which topped 37,000 for the first time this week, added 0.2 percent to finish at 37,305.16, a third straight record.

For the seventh straight time, all three indices in New York scored weekly gains.

"Selling efforts had been driven by a lingering sense that stocks are overbought on a short-term basis," said Briefing.com. "Still, selling was modest considering the scope of recent gains."

Markets largely shrugged off comments from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams that downplayed talk of imminent interest rate cuts.

Europe diverged amid news of slumping eurozone business activity. Frankfurt ended flat while Paris rounded out the week slightly ahead for a record close but London lost one percent.

Markets faced a busy week for global interest rates after the US Federal Reserve pivoted Wednesday to signal it would cut next year.

Both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank distanced themselves on Thursday from cutting any time soon.

- Key figures around 2140 GMT -

New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 37,305.16 (close)

New York - S&P 500: FLAT at 4,719.19 (close)

New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.4 percent at 14,813.92 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.0 percent at 7,576.36 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.3 percent at 7,596.91 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: FLAT at 16,751.54 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 percent at 4,549.44 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.9 percent at 32,970.55 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.4 percent at 16,792.19 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.6 percent at 2,942.56 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0897 from $1.0993

Dollar/yen: UP at 142.22 yen from 141.89 yen

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2677 from $1.2767

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.94 pence from 86.11 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.2 percent at $71.43 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.1 percent at $76.55 per barrel