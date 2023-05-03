Fresh rout of US regional banks despite First Republic deal

Shares of US regional banks suffered deep losses on Wall Street Tuesday, dashing hopes that the resolution of First Republic's woes would end the crisis

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ):Shares of US regional banks suffered deep losses on Wall Street Tuesday, dashing hopes that the resolution of First Republic's woes would end the crisis.

While large banks like Citigroup and Bank of America fell, the ugliest losses came at the same regional banks that have seen pressure since the March demise of Silicon Valley Bank the risks facing the group.

These include Los Angeles-based PacWest Bancorp (-24 percent), Western Alliance Bancorporation (-16 percent) of Phoenix, Zions Bancorporation (-11 percent) of Utah and Cleveland-based KeyCorp (-9 percent).

The declines came on a turbulent day for global markets that saw oil prices slump on recession worries amid growing worries of a US debt default due to a standoff between Democratic President Joe Biden and the Republican-led House of Representatives.

But the performance of bank stocks was a source of angst.

"There is clearly worry that this bank situation is not going to calm down after the First Republic," said LBBW's Karl Haeling. "It's just going to get worse."Haeling said the latest selloff poses challenges to the Federal Reserve, which is expected to lift interest rates again Wednesday.

"The market is saying today that they are just looking to other banks to go after," Haeling said.