FRIA elects new office-bearers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Ferozepur Road Industrial Association (FRIA) has elected new office-bearers for the year 2022-23.

FRIA Chief Election Commissioner Saadatullah announced the election results here Sunday.

The FRIA members elected Khalid Mahmood Khokhar as Chairman, Shahbaz Aslam as Senior Vice Chairman, and six Vice Chairmen -- Abdul Majeed, Waseem Chaudhry, Shafiq Butt, Shahid Saleem Qureshi, Dr.

Shehzad and Aamir Ejaz --.

Sharing their views and priorities on this occasion, the newly elected FRIA office-bearers expressed the resolve to take all possible steps to restore the real identity of FRIA and to solve the problems faced by the industrialists. This industrial area, they said, was facing many problems including power outages, tripping, lack of road network and other issues which would be taken up with departments and authorities concerned to resolve them at the earliest.