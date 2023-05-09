UrduPoint.com

Friendly Relations Boosting Bilateral Trade Between Pakistan, Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Friendly relations boosting bilateral trade between Pakistan, Afghanistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Afghan Commerce Minister, Nooruddin Azizi on Tuesday said Pakistan and Afghanistan enjoy friendly relations and this relationship was strengthening the bilateral trade between the two brotherly Muslim countries.

Speaking at a meeting with Members of Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) organized by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) at a local hotel, he said there were times when bilateral transit trade among the two countries was a compulsion but now the trade from both sides was a passion.

Nooruddin Azizi said the incumbent Afghan government had multiple challenges when it came into power. The Afghanistan government without taking any loans on interests or any financial assistance from any country was managing its financial affairs successfully within its own budget.

He said the present Afghan government had completely eliminated corruption from its government institutions.

The Afghan commerce minister said there were numerous opportunities available in different sectors in Afghanistan and the government was providing all needed support to private sector.

Nooruddin Azizi said there was misconception about Afghanistan that its government doesn't allow women to work. On the contrary, he said, there were 7500 registered women-led businesses in Afghanistan while more than 50,000 were working unregistered.

TDAP Chief Executive Zubair Motiwala speaking on the occasion emphasized upon increasing facilities for transit trade from Pakistan.

He said the Afghanistan government should take measures for further facilitation of transit trade.

Zubair appreciated the Afghanistan government for elimination of corruption.

On the occasion, President PAJCCI Qazi Zahid and former president PAJCCI Junaid Makda also spoke.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Corruption Budget Hotel Chamber Women Commerce Muslim All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private p ..

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property: Law Minister

54 minutes ago
 UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wils ..

UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wilson for another 5 years

1 hour ago
 Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: ..

Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: Maktoum bin Mohammed

1 hour ago
 Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of ..

Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of Imran Khanâ€™s directives

1 hour ago
 IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al- ..

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan was not tortured during arrest, says Ra ..

Imran Khan was not tortured during arrest, says Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.