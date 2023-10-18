Open Menu

Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL) Announces Q3, 2023 Results

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL) announces Q3, 2023 results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL) announced its financial results for Q3, 2023, revealing strong top-line growth of 40% despite the challenging operating environment and economic slowdown.

The Company generated revenue of Rs 73.8 billion for the nine months ended, compared to Rs 52.8 billion in the same period last year, fueled by both volume and value growth.

The Company witnessed gross profit growth of 23 %, while the gross margin declined by 200 bps due to inflationary pressure on commodities and energy prices.

In Q3’23, the gross margin declined by 458 bps compared to the same period last year, primarily attributable to one-offs in the preceding year, in addition to the aforementioned factors. The operating margin only declined by 13 bps over last year due to initiatives such as cost rationalization and driving efficiencies across the value chain.

However, the profit after tax (Rs. 1.57 billion vs. Rs1.77 billion in the same period last year) as a percentage of sales declined by 121 bps due to a significant increase in finance costs and taxation.

