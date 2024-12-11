Open Menu

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Delegation Meets Rana Tanveer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 07:57 PM

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan delegation meets Rana Tanveer

A delegation from FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited, led by Saira Iftikhar, met with the Minister for National Food Security & Research (NFS&R), Rana Tanveer Hussain and discussed matters relating to promote involvement in agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) A delegation from FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited, led by Saira Iftikhar, met with the Minister for National Food Security & Research (NFS&R), Rana Tanveer Hussain and discussed matters relating to promote involvement in agriculture sector.

The meeting focused on FrieslandCampina Engro’s plans for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan’s agriculture sector, with an emphasis on enhancing milk production, improving livestock genetics, and empowering farmers through capacity-building programs.

During the discussion, the delegation presented an introductory briefing on their proposed pilot project, “Islamabad Safe Milk City.”

This initiative aims to address milk adulteration, improve milk quality, and enhance public health outcomes through technical assistance and sustainable practices.

Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain highlighted Pakistan’s potential for FDI in the dairy sector, including opportunities for local production of infant formula and powdered milk to reduce import dependency.

He stressed the need for strategic partnerships between the government and private sector to achieve self-sufficiency, conserve foreign exchange, and bolster the dairy industry’s growth.

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited, part of the globally renowned FrieslandCampina cooperative, has invested millions of dollars in Pakistan since 2016.

The company shared insights into their operations, including a large-scale dairy farm in Sukkur, Sindh, and their commitment to transferring advanced technologies and international best practices to support Pakistan’s dairy sector development.

Rana Tanveer Hussain assured his full support for initiatives aimed at strengthening the country’s dairy industry while ensuring equitable benefits for all stakeholders.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

KU, Al Kauser Inc inks MoU to provide scholarships ..

KU, Al Kauser Inc inks MoU to provide scholarships to students

2 minutes ago
 FDA launches crackdown against illegal housing sch ..

FDA launches crackdown against illegal housing schemes

18 minutes ago
 LESCO collects Rs 8.6m from 278 defaulters in 24 h ..

LESCO collects Rs 8.6m from 278 defaulters in 24 hours

18 minutes ago
 Afghan refugees minister killed by suicide blast

Afghan refugees minister killed by suicide blast

19 minutes ago
 Red Zone commandos given briefing for enhanced vig ..

Red Zone commandos given briefing for enhanced vigilance, discipline

19 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 514 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 514 power pilferers in 24 hours

19 minutes ago
IPO, IPRE collaborate to strengthen intellectual p ..

IPO, IPRE collaborate to strengthen intellectual property rights enforcement

25 minutes ago
 IWMB unveils master plan for Margalla Viewpoint re ..

IWMB unveils master plan for Margalla Viewpoint revitalization, aiming for ecolo ..

21 minutes ago
 Crime rate witnesses 18 % decrease in federal capi ..

Crime rate witnesses 18 % decrease in federal capital during 2024: Senate told

25 minutes ago
 BISP supports 721,000 families in Multan division, ..

BISP supports 721,000 families in Multan division, Senate told

25 minutes ago
 Private hospital stopped kidney transplantation

Private hospital stopped kidney transplantation

25 minutes ago
 Seminar held to celebrate International Anti-Corru ..

Seminar held to celebrate International Anti-Corruption Day

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Business