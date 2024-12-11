FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan delegation meets Rana Tanveer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) A delegation from FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited, led by Saira Iftikhar, met with the Minister for National Food Security & Research (NFS&R), Rana Tanveer Hussain and discussed matters relating to promote involvement in agriculture sector.

The meeting focused on FrieslandCampina Engro’s plans for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan’s agriculture sector, with an emphasis on enhancing milk production, improving livestock genetics, and empowering farmers through capacity-building programs.

During the discussion, the delegation presented an introductory briefing on their proposed pilot project, “Islamabad Safe Milk City.”

This initiative aims to address milk adulteration, improve milk quality, and enhance public health outcomes through technical assistance and sustainable practices.

Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain highlighted Pakistan’s potential for FDI in the dairy sector, including opportunities for local production of infant formula and powdered milk to reduce import dependency.

He stressed the need for strategic partnerships between the government and private sector to achieve self-sufficiency, conserve foreign exchange, and bolster the dairy industry’s growth.

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited, part of the globally renowned FrieslandCampina cooperative, has invested millions of dollars in Pakistan since 2016.

The company shared insights into their operations, including a large-scale dairy farm in Sukkur, Sindh, and their commitment to transferring advanced technologies and international best practices to support Pakistan’s dairy sector development.

Rana Tanveer Hussain assured his full support for initiatives aimed at strengthening the country’s dairy industry while ensuring equitable benefits for all stakeholders.