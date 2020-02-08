UrduPoint.com
FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Signs MoU With Parliamentary Taskforce To Achieve SDGs

Faizan Hashmi 17 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 05:23 PM

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan signs MoU with Parliamentary Taskforce to achieve SDGs

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd. (FCEPL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Parliamentary Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to assist the SDGs Secretariat in achieving its Sustainable Development Goals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ):FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd. (FCEPL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Parliamentary Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to assist the SDGs Secretariat in achieving its Sustainable Development Goals.

The MoU was signed by Managing Director FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd. (FCEPL), Ali Ahmed Khan and MNA/Convener Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs, Riaz Fatyana. President FrieslandCampina Consumer Dairy, Mr. Roel F. Van Neerbos, members of the SDG taskforce and parliamentarian's from National and Provincial assembly, were also present during the ceremony.

As per the agreement, FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd. (FCEPL) will provide technical support to the SDGs Secretariat, National Assembly of Pakistan jointly, for the creation of an enabling policy environment to achieve SDGs.

The Company will also provide research support for evidence-based policies and legislations as and when required by the members of the Secretariat in areas of mutual cooperation. Furthermore, the joint scope of work will also include producing policy brief, analyses and reports, on SDGs.

Under this partnership, both organizations will work jointly for establishing and sustaining national and regional policy forums to assist governments in achieving SDG targets in agreed areas.

The FCEPL will also aid the SDGs secretariat in organizing policy dialogues, seminars, trainings and capacity building programs for the parliamentarians on mutually decided upon areas and joint scope of work.

Speaking at the event, Ali Ahmed Khan said, "Today's MoU signing is a momentous occasion for our company. FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd. has been working towards eradicating malnutrition in Pakistan for many years now. We are proud to be joining hands with the SDGs Secretariat and I would like to thank them for entrusting us to help them in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals."In his address, NV, Roel F. Van Neerbos said, "It gives me great pleasure to be present here today, all the way from the Netherlands, to witness the signing of this historic partnership. Pakistan, as a country, holds tremendous potential for growth and development. It is heartening to see the government taking positive steps towards accomplishing the Sustainable Development Goals. FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd. puts its complete support behind the SDGs Secretariat and we look forward to working together to achieve our collective goals."

