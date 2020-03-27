UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fruit Exporters Hails PM For Announcing Needed Relief

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:31 PM

Fruit exporters hails PM for announcing needed relief

Ahmad Jawad, a senior member of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce (FPCCI) has appreciated prudence on part of Prime Minister Imran Khan to help combat COVID-19 induced economic slowdown in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ):Ahmad Jawad, a senior member of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce (FPCCI) has appreciated prudence on part of Prime Minister Imran Khan to help combat COVID-19 induced economic slowdown in the country.

Talking to APP here Friday, the Secretary General (Federal) of the FPCCI's Businessmen Panel, said the decision to release tax refunds and deferment of interest payment to bolster export sector was direly needed.

"PM and his team of economic managers are definitely alive to the situation and fully conscious that our economy too would be gravely affected under current situation," he said.

Reiterating that Rs.1000 billion relief package for different sectors of the national economy was a timely decision, Ahmad Jawad said tax refunds of around Rs.100 billion to the exporters can be supplemented by urgent measures to put on hold dollar fluctuation.

"The State Bank of Pakistan must check the dollar fluctuation," said the fruit and vegetable exporter of the country mentioning that consequent inflation would have severe implications on the economy at almost every level.

Ahmad Jawad was of the opinion that inability to counter dollar volatility may also deny the country and its people to benefit from decline in crude oil prices in the international market.

With reference to exports of horticulture goods (particularly fruits), he said the sector was in pressure too and the current kinnow export season had badly affected due to COVID 19.

"We could not achieve our export target of 300,000 tons," he said reminding that this season Pakistani kinnows were being sold for 19.96 yuan per kg on the e commerce platforms in China.

Ahmad Jawad mentioning that this had marked the first successful and effective entry of Pakistani kinnow into the Chinese market in the past three years but regretted that COVID 19 outbreak in the country would change the entire strategy of remaining shipments.

"Prior to the current pandemic in our country Kinnow sellers on e commerce platforms such as Taobao and JD recorded 6,262% increase in additional orders on one single day," said the fruit exporter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Exports State Bank Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce Dollar China Oil May Market Commerce From Billion

Recent Stories

Infinix S5 Pro 40MP Pop-up selfie camera - the nex ..

28 minutes ago

British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Corona ..

32 minutes ago

Coronavirus test kits pour off South Korean produc ..

6 minutes ago

Four killed, one injured in Arifwala roof collapse ..

6 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

18 minutes ago

Fumigation, sanitizing spray carried out in mosque ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.