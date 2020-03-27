Fruit exporters hails PM for announcing needed relief

Ahmad Jawad, a senior member of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce (FPCCI) has appreciated prudence on part of Prime Minister Imran Khan to help combat COVID-19 induced economic slowdown in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ):Ahmad Jawad, a senior member of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce (FPCCI) has appreciated prudence on part of Prime Minister Imran Khan to help combat COVID-19 induced economic slowdown in the country.

Talking to APP here Friday, the Secretary General (Federal) of the FPCCI's Businessmen Panel, said the decision to release tax refunds and deferment of interest payment to bolster export sector was direly needed.

"PM and his team of economic managers are definitely alive to the situation and fully conscious that our economy too would be gravely affected under current situation," he said.

Reiterating that Rs.1000 billion relief package for different sectors of the national economy was a timely decision, Ahmad Jawad said tax refunds of around Rs.100 billion to the exporters can be supplemented by urgent measures to put on hold dollar fluctuation.

"The State Bank of Pakistan must check the dollar fluctuation," said the fruit and vegetable exporter of the country mentioning that consequent inflation would have severe implications on the economy at almost every level.

Ahmad Jawad was of the opinion that inability to counter dollar volatility may also deny the country and its people to benefit from decline in crude oil prices in the international market.

With reference to exports of horticulture goods (particularly fruits), he said the sector was in pressure too and the current kinnow export season had badly affected due to COVID 19.

"We could not achieve our export target of 300,000 tons," he said reminding that this season Pakistani kinnows were being sold for 19.96 yuan per kg on the e commerce platforms in China.

Ahmad Jawad mentioning that this had marked the first successful and effective entry of Pakistani kinnow into the Chinese market in the past three years but regretted that COVID 19 outbreak in the country would change the entire strategy of remaining shipments.

"Prior to the current pandemic in our country Kinnow sellers on e commerce platforms such as Taobao and JD recorded 6,262% increase in additional orders on one single day," said the fruit exporter.