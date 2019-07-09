UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fruit Exports Grow By 4 Pc In 11 Months

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:49 PM

Fruit exports grow by 4 pc in 11 months

The export of fruits from the country witnessed an increase of 4.34 percent during the first 11 months of fiscal year (2018-19) against the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The export of fruits from the country witnessed an increase of 4.34 percent during the first 11 months of fiscal year (2018-19) against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The fruit exports from the country were recorded at $ 393.945 million during July-May (2018-19) against the exports of $377.558 million during July-May (2017-18), showing a growth of 4.34 percent, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In terms of quantity, the export of the fruits witnessed an increase of 9.88 percent from 672.371 metric tons to738.806 metric tons, according to the data.

On the other hand, the vegetables exports from the country, however declined by 3.37 percent by going down from $228.894 million last year to $221.180 million during the period under review.

In terms of quantity, the exports of the vegetables witnessed increase of 15.02 percent by going up from 831.552 metric tons to 956.449 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the fruit exports witnessed decrease of 33.18 percent during the month of May 2019 when compared to the same month of last year. The fruit exports in May 2019 were recorded at $ 13.027 million against the exports of $19.497 million in May 2018, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of fruits however witnessed an increased of 10.

92 percent in May 2019 when compared to the exports of $11.745 million in April 2019.

Similarly, the vegetables exports on year-on-year basis decreased by 18.69 percent, from $25.636 million in May 2018 to $20.845 million in May 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the vegetables exports also witnessed decrease of 35.86 percent in May 2019 when compared to the exports of $32.501 million in April 2019, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's overall merchandize trade deficit plunged by 13.62 per cent during the first eleven months of fiscal year 2018-19 compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The trade deficit contracted by 13.62 per cent to $29.207 billion during the period against the deficit of $33.812 billion recorded during last year.

The exports during the period under review witnessed nominal decrease of 0.3% by falling from $21.330 billion during last year to $21.267 billion.

On the other hand, the imports declined by 8.47 per cent to $50.474 billion during the period under review from $55.142 billion last year, the data revealed.

On year-on-year basis, the exports declined by 1.72 per cent, from $2.139 billion in May 2018 to $2.102 billion in May 2019 while the imports declined by 12.8 per cent from $5.782 billion in May 2018 to $5.042 billion in May 2019, the data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same April May 2018 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Firdous Ashiq Awan admitted to PIMS hospital due t ..

36 seconds ago

Supreme Court (SC) while upholding the decision of ..

37 seconds ago

Weekly inflation up 0.83pc

39 seconds ago

Air pollution increases chronic lung disease risk

41 seconds ago

Prominent Rights Group Says Taliban's Attack in Gh ..

4 minutes ago

Deputy Collector of Customs succumbs to his injuri ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.