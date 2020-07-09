UrduPoint.com
Fruits, Vegetables Exports Grew During 11 Months

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:28 PM

Fruits and vegetables exports grew by 1.18 percent and 29.27 percent respectively during 11-month of financial year 2019-20 as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Fruits and vegetables exports grew by 1.18 percent and 29.27 percent respectively during 11-month of financial year 2019-20 as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May, 2019-20 about 762,007 metric tons of fresh fruits worth $397.997 million exported as against 731,029 metric tons valuing $393.356 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, country earned $284.469 million by exporting 798,817 metric tons of vegetables of different kinds which was recorded at$020.258 million in same period of last year.

Meanwhile, rice exports from the country during period increased by 5.05 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May, 2019-20 country earned $2.024 billion by exporting over 3.893 million tons of rice, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During 11 months of last financial year about 3.873 million tons of rice valuing $1.927 billion exported, it added.

Meanwhile, exports of Basmati rice during the period also registered about 27.62 percent growth as about 852,117 metric tons of Basmati rice worth $724.511 million exported as compared 597,639 metric tons valuing $581.814 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review, country fetched $1.281 billion by exporting about 3.01 million tons of rice other then basmati as against the exports of 3.242 million tons valuing $1.281 billion of same period of last year.

Food group exports from the country during 11 months of fiscal year ended on June 3, 2020 decreased by 5.02 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

Different food commodities worth 4.056 billion exported during 11 months of last year, which stood at $4.270 billion of same period of last year.

