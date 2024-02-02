Fruits, vegetables prices raise by 25 to 30 percent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) In the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the prices of fruits and vegetables have increased by 25 to 30 per cent in the last two months.

According to the market survey conducted by APP here on Friday, the prices of vegetables and fruits, especially onions and tomatoes, peas, cabbage, Apple gourd, garlic, ginger, beans, cucumber, carrots, and fruits including apples, pomegranates, bananas, citrus, and oranges, have increased by 25 to 30 per cent from the last two months.

Since last week, various varieties of fruits, including apples, have been sold at Rs 250 to Rs 300, pomegranates at Rs 300 to Rs 350, bananas at Rs 120 to Rs 150, citrus at Rs 200 to Rs 250, and oranges at Rs 250 to Rs 300 per kilo/ dozen.

Similarly, among vegetables, peas cost Rs 200 to 250, cucumbers Rs 120 to 140, apple gourds Rs 150 to 160, onions Rs 170 to 180, and garlic and ginger cost Rs 540 to 580 rupees per kg.

According to the survey, the price of poultry chicken reached Rs 460 to 470 per kg, and the price of poultry eggs reached Rs 420 to 430 per dozen in the open market in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The meat of the poultry chicken has reached Rs 800 to 810 per kg in the open market. The prices of poultry items have increased by 20 per cent in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during the last month, which has created huge volatility in the market.

During the last three months in the twin cities, a 25 per cent increase was witnessed in the price of poultry chicken, while there was a 35 per cent increase in the price of poultry eggs in the same period.

Meanwhile, talking to APP, the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) has also called for a further increase in the prices of chicken, and there was an increase observed in the prices of poultry items in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

On this occasion, poultry feed industrialists and the ex-president of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Sarosh, said that soybeans are included in the basic ingredients of poultry feed.

Meanwhile, the buyers expressed their concern over the huge increase in the prices of food items and poultry. On the occasion, the buyer, Asif Ali, said that food and beverage prices have been increasing every day since last year, which is seriously affecting the purchasing power of the common man.

A school teacher, Uzma Parveen, said that at present, the middle class is very worried about current inflation, and the administration should create a price control mechanism.