Fruits, Vegetables Rates Increase By 28 Percent
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) In the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the prices of fruits and vegetables have increased by 28 per cent in the last two weeks.
According to the market survey conducted by APP here on Tuesday, the prices of vegetables and fruits, especially onions and tomatoes, peas, cabbage, Apple gourd, garlic, ginger, beans, cucumber, carrots, and fruits including apples, pomegranates, bananas, citrus, and oranges, have increased by 28 per cent from the last two months.
Since last week, various varieties of fruits, including apples, have been sold at Rs 250 to Rs 280, pomegranates at Rs 350 to 380, bananas at Rs 140 to Rs 160, citrus at Rs 220 to 250, and oranges at Rs 250 per kilo/ dozen.
Similarly, among vegetables, peas cost Rs 200 to 250, cucumbers Rs 120, apple gourds Rs 150, onions Rs 200 to 210, and garlic and ginger cost Rs 580 to 600 rupees per kg.
According to the survey, the price of poultry chicken reached Rs 400 to 420 per kg, and the price of poultry eggs reached Rs 420 per dozen in the open market in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
The meat of the poultry chicken has reached Rs 770 per kg in the open market. The prices of poultry items have increased by 15 per cent in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
During the last three months in the twin cities, a 13 per cent increase was witnessed in the price of poultry chicken, while there was a 15 per cent increase in the price of poultry eggs in the same period.
Meanwhile, talking to APP, the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) has also called for a further increase in the prices of chicken, and there was an increase observed in the prices of poultry items in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
On this occasion, poultry feed industrialists and the ex-president of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Sarosh, said that soybeans are included in the basic ingredients of poultry feed.
A government servant, Saeed Ahmed, said that at present, the middle class is worried about current inflation, and the administration should create a price control mechanism.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates for currency notes51 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 20243 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher3 hours ago
-
SECP Set to Launch 'eZfile,' a Revolutionary Corporate Registry11 hours ago
-
ICCI, NAVTTC join hands to produce skilled manpower for the industry16 hours ago
-
UNDP Representative calls on IPO-Pakistan chairman17 hours ago
-
UNDP Representative calls on IPO-Pakistan chairman17 hours ago
-
PSX, LCCI organize awareness session for business growth17 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,878 points18 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes19 hours ago