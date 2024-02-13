Open Menu

Fruits, Vegetables Rates Increase By 28 Percent

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Fruits, vegetables rates increase by 28 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) In the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the prices of fruits and vegetables have increased by 28 per cent in the last two weeks.

According to the market survey conducted by APP here on Tuesday, the prices of vegetables and fruits, especially onions and tomatoes, peas, cabbage, Apple gourd, garlic, ginger, beans, cucumber, carrots, and fruits including apples, pomegranates, bananas, citrus,  and oranges, have increased by 28 per cent from the last two months.

Since last week, various varieties of fruits, including apples, have been sold at Rs 250 to Rs 280, pomegranates at Rs 350 to 380, bananas at Rs 140 to Rs 160, citrus at Rs 220 to 250, and oranges at Rs 250 per kilo/ dozen.

Similarly, among vegetables, peas cost Rs 200 to 250, cucumbers Rs 120, apple gourds Rs 150, onions Rs 200 to 210, and garlic and ginger cost Rs 580 to 600 rupees per kg.

According to the survey, the price of poultry chicken reached Rs 400 to 420 per kg, and the price of poultry eggs reached Rs 420 per dozen in the open market in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The meat of the poultry chicken has reached Rs 770 per kg in the open market. The prices of poultry items have increased by 15 per cent in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

During the last three months in the twin cities, a 13 per cent increase was witnessed in the price of poultry chicken, while there was a 15 per cent increase in the price of poultry eggs in the same period.

Meanwhile, talking to APP, the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) has also called for a further increase in the prices of chicken, and there was an increase observed in the prices of poultry items in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

On this occasion, poultry feed industrialists and the ex-president of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Sarosh, said that soybeans are included in the basic ingredients of poultry feed.

A government servant, Saeed Ahmed, said that at present, the middle class is worried about current inflation, and the administration should create a price control mechanism.

