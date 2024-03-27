Open Menu

Fruits, Vegetables Rates Increase By 40pc

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) In the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the prices of fruits and vegetables have increased by 40 percent in the first half of the Holy month of Ramazan.

According to the market survey conducted by APP here on Wednesday, the prices of vegetables and fruits, especially onions and tomatoes, peas, cabbage, Apple gourd, garlic, ginger, beans, cucumber, carrots, and fruits including apples, pomegranates, bananas, citrus,  and oranges, have increased by 40 percent during Ramazan.

Since last week, various varieties of fruits, including apples, have been sold at Rs 250 to Rs 300, pomegranates at Rs 350 to 400, bananas at Rs 250 to Rs 300, citrus at Rs 200 to 250, and oranges at Rs 250 per kilo/ dozen.

Similarly, among vegetables, peas cost Rs 200, cucumbers Rs 120, apple gourds Rs 150, onions Rs 200 to 250, and garlic and ginger cost 600 rupees per kg.

According to the survey, the price of poultry chicken reached Rs 430 per kg, and the price of poultry eggs reached Rs 280 to 290 per dozen in the open market in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The meat of the poultry chicken has reached Rs 630 per kg in the open market. The prices of poultry items have increased by 30 percent in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 319.30 points as compared to 315.31 points during the past week. The SPI for consumption groups from Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517; Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs. 44,175, increased by 1.75 percent, 1.86 percent, 1.27 and 0.66 percent respectively. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 14 (27.45%) items increased, 12 (23.53%) items decreased and 25 (49.02%) items remained stable.

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included average prices on a week-on-week basis included gas charges for q1 ( 570.00%), tomatoes (167.08%), chilies powder (81.74%), wheat flour (63.51%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%), gents sandal (53.37%), sugar (49.52%), gur (45.52%), garlic (43.22%), salt powdered (39.30%) and tea packet (31.10%).

