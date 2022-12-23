UrduPoint.com

Fruits, Vegetables Valuing $133.456 Million Exported In 5 Months

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Fruits, vegetables valuing $133.456 million exported in 5 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Different fruits and vegetables worth $133.456 million were exported during first five months of current financial year as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of vegetables from the country during the period under review grew by 20.86 percent, where as exports of fruits decreased by 37.24 percent as compared to exports of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November, 2022 about 423,489 metric tons of vegetables valuing $121.976 million exported as compared the exports of 278,244 metric tons worth $100.926 million of same period last year.

However, the exports of fresh fruits from the country during period under review decreased by 37.24 percent as about 187,744 metric tons of fruits worth $111.480 million exported as against the exports of 211,640 metric tons valuing $177.631 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In last five months, about 48 metric tons of leguminous vegetables worth $47,000 exported, which posted 100 percent growth as compared the exports of same period of last year.

On the other hand, $185.952 million earned by exporting about 71,659 metric tons of fish and fish preparations as against the exports of 56,731 metric tons of fish valuing $150.502 million of same period of last year.

During the period form July-November, 2022, the exports of meat and meat products also grew by 20.64 percent as about 34,340 metric tons of above mentioned commodities worth $161.310 million exported as against the exports of 30,870 metric tons valuing 133.714 million of same period of last year.

It is pertinent to mention here that overall food group exports from the country during the first five months of the current financial year witnessed about a 1.03 percent decrease, whereas imports increased by 1.63 percent as compared to the exports and imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During July-November, this year, exports of different food commodities was $1.927 billion as compared to $1.947 billion in the same period of last year, whereas food commodities valuing $4.080 billion were imported as against the imports of $4.015 billion of the same period, last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

23 minutes ago
 President calls for realizing full potential of tr ..

President calls for realizing full potential of trade with Greece

2 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor' ..

Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor's de-notification

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd December 2022

4 hours ago
 Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment ..

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment dream

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.