Fruits, vegetables valuing $133.456 million exported in 5 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Different fruits and vegetables worth $133.456 million were exported during first five months of current financial year as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of vegetables from the country during the period under review grew by 20.86 percent, where as exports of fruits decreased by 37.24 percent as compared to exports of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November, 2022 about 423,489 metric tons of vegetables valuing $121.976 million exported as compared the exports of 278,244 metric tons worth $100.926 million of same period last year.

However, the exports of fresh fruits from the country during period under review decreased by 37.24 percent as about 187,744 metric tons of fruits worth $111.480 million exported as against the exports of 211,640 metric tons valuing $177.631 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In last five months, about 48 metric tons of leguminous vegetables worth $47,000 exported, which posted 100 percent growth as compared the exports of same period of last year.

On the other hand, $185.952 million earned by exporting about 71,659 metric tons of fish and fish preparations as against the exports of 56,731 metric tons of fish valuing $150.502 million of same period of last year.

During the period form July-November, 2022, the exports of meat and meat products also grew by 20.64 percent as about 34,340 metric tons of above mentioned commodities worth $161.310 million exported as against the exports of 30,870 metric tons valuing 133.714 million of same period of last year.

It is pertinent to mention here that overall food group exports from the country during the first five months of the current financial year witnessed about a 1.03 percent decrease, whereas imports increased by 1.63 percent as compared to the exports and imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During July-November, this year, exports of different food commodities was $1.927 billion as compared to $1.947 billion in the same period of last year, whereas food commodities valuing $4.080 billion were imported as against the imports of $4.015 billion of the same period, last year.