UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fruits Worth US$415.978 Mln Exported In FY 2018-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:47 PM

Fruits worth US$415.978 mln exported in FY 2018-19

S many as 768,202 metric ton fruits worth US$415.978 million exported from the country during the financial year ended on June 30, 2019 as compared the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 768,202 metric ton fruits worth US$415.978 million exported from the country during the financial year ended on June 30, 2019 as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During preceding financial year fruits exports form the country had witnessed about 4.12% growth as against the same period of last year, according the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the corresponding period of last year, the exports of fruits was recorded at 696,648 metric tons valuing 399.515 million, it added.

However, the data revealed that exports of vegetables decreased by 2.31% and about 1.029 million metric tons of vegetables of different kinds worth US$ 234.845 million exported as compared the exports of 880,848 metric tons valuing US$240.400 million of same period last year, it added.

On month on month basis, the exports of above mentioned commodities also registered positive growth as fruits exports grew by 0.

94% in month of June, 2019 as compared the same month of last year.

In June, about 31,110 metric tons of fruit worth US$22.164 million exported as compared the exports of 24,278 metric tons valuing of US$21.958 million of same month of last year.

Country fetched US$13.894 million by exporting about 53,229 metric tons of vegetables as against the exports of 49,296 metric tons worth of US $11.507 million of same period of last year.

It may be recalled that food group exports from the country recorded about 3.93% reduction in FY 2018-19, as food commodities worth US$4.609 billion exported as against the exports of US$4.797 billion of same period of last year.

On the other hand, food group imports into the country during the period under review decreased by 8.35% as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June, 2018-19, imports of the food commodities came down from US$6.184 billion to US$5.668 billion, the data added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same May June 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ukhano to take legal action against those accusing ..

7 minutes ago

Nokia narrows losses in Q2

9 minutes ago

Pakistan-US relations 'reset' sans 'doing more' ta ..

36 seconds ago

Chinese premier congratulates new British PM on ta ..

38 seconds ago

Campaign against under age drivers continue: DSP T ..

40 seconds ago

Ukrainian Elections Make Russia Optimistic About F ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.