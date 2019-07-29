Fruits worth US$415.978 mln exported in FY 2018-19

As many as 768,202 metric ton fruits worth US$415.978 million exported from the country during the financial year ended on June 30, 2019 as compared the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 768,202 metric ton fruits worth US$415.978 million exported from the country during the financial year ended on June 30, 2019 as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During preceding financial year, fruits exports form the country had witnessed about 4.12% growth as against the same period of last year, according the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the corresponding period of last year, the exports of fruits was recorded at 696,648 metric tons valuing 399.515 million, it added.

However, the data revealed that exports of vegetables decreased by 2.31% and about 1.029 million metric tons of vegetables of different kinds worth US$ 234.845 million exported as compared the exports of 880,848 metric tons valuing US$240.400 million of same period last year, it added.

On month on month basis, the exports of above mentioned commodities also registered positive growth as fruits exports grew by 0.

94% in month of June, 2019 as compared the same month of last year.

In June, about 31,110 metric tons of fruit worth US$22.164 million exported as compared the exports of 24,278 metric tons valuing of US$21.958 million of same month of last year.

THe country fetched US$13.894 million by exporting about 53,229 metric tons of vegetables as against the exports of 49,296 metric tons worth of US $11.507 million of same period of last year.

It may be recalled that food group exports from the country recorded about 3.93% reduction in FY 2018-19, as food commodities worth US$4.609 billion exported as against the exports of US$4.797 billion of same period of last year.

On the other hand, food group imports into the country during the period under review decreased by 8.35% as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June, 2018-19, imports of the food commodities came down from US$6.184 billion to US$5.668 billion, the data added.