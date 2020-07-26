Fruits worth$431.272 million, vegetables $299.290 million exported in FY 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Fruits and vegetables exports from the country during fiscal year ended on June 30,2020 witnessed 3.80 percent and 27.95 percent respectively as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June, 2019-20, the country earned $431.272 million by exporting about 807,313 metric tons of fruits as against the exports of $415.497 million 755,688 metric tons of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, 836,330 metric tons of vegetables valuing $299.290 million also exported during the period under review as against the exports of $233.910 million of same period last year.

Rice exports from the country during the period under review registered about 5.12 percent growth as about 4,166,123 metric tons of rice worth $2.175 billion exported, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The rice exports from the country during the same period of last year was recorded at 4,120,137 metric tons valuing $2.

096 billion, it added.

Meanwhile, the country earned $790.792 million by exporting about 890,207 metric tons of Basmati rice in 12 months of fiscal year ended on June 30, 2020 as against the exports of 659,571 metric tons valuing $634.532 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, 3,275,923 tons rice other then Basmati worth $1.384 billion also exported during last year as against the exports of 3,460,555 metric tons valuing $1.435 billion of same period last year.

It may be recalled that food group exports during fiscal year 2019-20 decreased by 5.38 percent as it went down from $4.607 billion to $4.361 billion.

The decreasing trend in exports of food commodities were mainly attributed to COVID-19 Pandemic, which has also effected the other economies of the world.

The exports of food commodities from the country during month of June,2020 also decreased by 3.38 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding month of last year.