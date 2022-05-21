UrduPoint.com

FTO Acting As Public Relief Oriented Institution

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 21, 2022 | 02:56 PM

FTO acting as public relief oriented institution

Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah says 1900 complaints have been settled out of 2000 received to the FTO.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21sth, 2022) Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah has said that FTO is providing its full services and ensuring the provision of services to the masses as public relief oriented institution.

The FTO was speaking at the meeting of Advisory Committee (Central) of Federal Tax Ombudsman at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq, former Vice President Kashif Anwar, FTO Advisors Sarfraz Waraich and Almas Ali Javinda also spoke on the occasion.

Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah said that 1900 complaints have been settled out of 2000 received to the FTO. He said that the FTO has got abolished tax deduction on the daily wagers and contract employees’ income.

He said that more than 100 persons who have served irrelevant notices by the FBR had been removed from Tier 1 and directed FBR to take action against the officers who have issued such notices.

The FTO said that they are introducing a fast system for the registration of complaints and are formulating strategies for quick resolution of tax peers' problems.

He said that the authority to issue the exclusion certificate has been given to the commissioner. Referring to the recent ban on imports of luxury items, the FTO said the difficulties of importers are being reviewed.

He said that the main objective of the FTO is to create facilities for the business community and for this purpose 11 offices are operational.

He said that being the coordinator to FTO, LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan is playing a crucial role.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that the complaints dispensability ratio by the FTO is a benchmark and the entire judicial system should follow. He said that most of the problems faced by the business community now resolved quickly because of FTO.

Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that the FTO is handling the business community in a better way. He called for change in the rules and regulations saying that it would decrease the anomalies in budget. He said that tax net expansion is need of the hour so that we can achieve the Rs. 10 trillion revenue target.

LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the confidence of the business community in the FTO office was increasing. He said that attention should be paid to the suggestions presented by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce regarding SME sector. He said that steps should be taken to reduce the turnover tax. The vice-president added that the live registrations of complaints through zoom would be proved a good step.

More Stories From Business

