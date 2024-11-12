FTO Appoints LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad As Advisor
Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Federal Tax Ombudsman has appointed President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry as Advisor to the Federal Tax Ombudsman. This appointment recognizes his outstanding contributions to the business community and his continuous efforts to address their concerns.
Expressing his gratitude for the confidence placed in him, Mian Abuzar Shad said, "I am honored by the trust the Federal Tax Ombudsman has shown in me. I will prioritize resolving the tax-related issues of the business community."
The announcement has been warmly welcomed by business circles who regard Mian Abuzar Shad as a key advocate for their interests. They said that his leadership and commitment to the business sector have earned him recognition as a strong voice for the community.
Industry leaders believe that Mian Abuzar Shad’s vast experience and dedication will be instrumental in addressing the longstanding challenges within the tax system.
They are confident that his involvement will help simplify the tax processes and ensure fair treatment for all businesses, contributing to a more favorable business environment.
Mian Abuzar Shad’s Primary focus will be to work closely with the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s office to address pressing tax concerns, streamline procedures and advocate for reforms that will promote ease of doing business in Pakistan. His appointment is seen as a significant step towards enhancing the business climate, attracting investment and supporting economic growth in the country.
The business community anticipates that Mian Abuzar Shad's role will lead to meaningful reforms, fostering a transparent, efficient tax system that will ultimately benefit businesses and contribute to the nation's economic development.
Recent Stories
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistanis turning to harvest opportunities in homeland: FCCI President45 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 423 points2 hours ago
-
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets3 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.7,000 to Rs.270,500 per tola3 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Cars' sale up 46.73% to 30,625 units during Jul-Oct 20245 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES10 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates10 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 202410 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 202411 hours ago
-
Stocks and dollar climb, bitcoin hits record high20 hours ago
-
SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit22 hours ago