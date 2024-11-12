Open Menu

FTO Appoints LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad As Advisor

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 07:10 PM

FTO appoints LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad as Advisor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Federal Tax Ombudsman has appointed President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry as Advisor to the Federal Tax Ombudsman. This appointment recognizes his outstanding contributions to the business community and his continuous efforts to address their concerns.

Expressing his gratitude for the confidence placed in him, Mian Abuzar Shad said, "I am honored by the trust the Federal Tax Ombudsman has shown in me. I will prioritize resolving the tax-related issues of the business community."

The announcement has been warmly welcomed by business circles who regard Mian Abuzar Shad as a key advocate for their interests. They said that his leadership and commitment to the business sector have earned him recognition as a strong voice for the community.

Industry leaders believe that Mian Abuzar Shad’s vast experience and dedication will be instrumental in addressing the longstanding challenges within the tax system.

They are confident that his involvement will help simplify the tax processes and ensure fair treatment for all businesses, contributing to a more favorable business environment.

Mian Abuzar Shad’s Primary focus will be to work closely with the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s office to address pressing tax concerns, streamline procedures and advocate for reforms that will promote ease of doing business in Pakistan. His appointment is seen as a significant step towards enhancing the business climate, attracting investment and supporting economic growth in the country.

The business community anticipates that Mian Abuzar Shad's role will lead to meaningful reforms, fostering a transparent, efficient tax system that will ultimately benefit businesses and contribute to the nation's economic development.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Lead All Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I ..

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia

2 hours ago
 Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l ..

Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets

3 hours ago
 PTI several leaders detained by police from outsid ..

PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail

3 hours ago
 PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s re ..

PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran ..

Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC

3 hours ago
 NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigatin ..

NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC

3 hours ago
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov ..

SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14

4 hours ago
 Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December ..

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt closes schools across all districts am ..

Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog

6 hours ago
 PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business