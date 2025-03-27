Open Menu

FTO Appreciates 25% Tax Rebate Restoration For Teachers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 03:40 PM

FTO appreciates 25% tax rebate restoration for teachers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) on Thursday acknowledged restoration of income tax rebate for teachers at the rate of 25 percent by the federal cabinet, saying it would benefit all members of the teaching community nationwide.

“It is a matter of much satisfaction that FBR took this mater seriously and the Federal Cabinet has restored the teachers rebate @25%,” Registrar to FTO Khalid Javed said while addressing a news conference.

The FTO, he said, played a very crucial and important role in the resolution of this issue, bringing clarity to the current admissibility of the same, as in the past years.

Sharing some details, he said the ombudsman dealt with approximately five thousands complaints on this issue, adding now with restoration of the tax rebate, hundreds of thousands teachers would benefit.

“It is a point of much solace to this organization which is a premier facilitating and grievances redressal forum for the taxpayers.”

Historically, Khalid Javed said, teachers’ tax rebate @25% remained admissible over decades since the promulgation of Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

Earlier, in November, 2024, Khalid Javed said, FBR had omitted the teachers tax rebate @25% vide Finance Act, 2022 and making it non-admissible in the tax year 2023 and 2024.

Cognizant of the legal status of the issue, the FTO recommended thousands of cases with the direction to Federal board of Revenue (FBR) field offices to allow refunds based on teachers tax rebate @25%.

He said the FTO was of the view that the rebate was still applicable and available to the teachers’ community, so it kept deciding the complaints by considering its admissibility.

