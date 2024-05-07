FTO attaches great importance to business community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) attaches great importance to the business community,

by promptly addressing their legitimate tax concerns throughout the country.

FTO Coordinator Meher Kashif Younis stated this while addressing an awareness session

jointly organised by Steel Melters and Re-Rolling Association, Lahore Chamber of Commerce

and Industry and the FTO office here Tuesday.

Recognising the vital role businesses play in the economy, he said, FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah attached significant importance to their concerns, understanding that a fair and efficient tax system was crucial for fostering a conducive business environment. By providing a platform for businesses to voice their grievances, the Ombudsman aimed to uphold transparency and accountability within the tax system.

Mian Rehman Aziz Chan , former Regional Vice President FPCCI representing steel industry, said Ombudsman's approach was centered on responsiveness and efficiency, aiming to swiftly resolve tax-related disputes to minimize disruptions to businesses' operations. Through proactive engagement and effective communication, the Ombudsman seeks to build trust and confidence among taxpayers, assuring them that their concerns were being heard and addressed,he added.

FTO Advisor Ms Adila Rehman said, "Our commitment extends to ensuring equitable treatment for all taxpayers, regardless of their size or scale of operations.

" By advocating for fairness and justice, the Ombudsman plays a pivotal role in promoting compliance with tax laws while safeguarding taxpayers' rights, she added.

Advisor Khalid Javed said, the FTO stands to support for taxpayers, offering a responsive and accessible mechanism for addressing their grievances. By prioritizing the needs of the business community and upholding the principles of fairness and transparency, the Ombudsman contributes to building a more robust and equitable tax ecosystem in Pakistan.

Advisor Dr Ahmad Shahab explained to the participants that their complaints were attended immediately same day and decision were taken in record time of 34 days without hiring any lawyer. He said a record number of complaints were not only processed but also provided relief to all genuine complaints.

All Advisors responded to the volley of questions by participants and they appreciated the overall performance of FTO for coming their rescue against tax malpractices.

Dr Waqar Ch, Advisor to FTO, thanked all participants for joining the awareness session and sharing their views. He also expressed gratitude to President LCCI Kashif Anwar for extending cooperation in holding successful event.