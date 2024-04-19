Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) on Friday commended the performance of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for prompt redressal of problems of the tax payers and quick implementation of FTO’s decisions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) on Friday commended the performance of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for prompt redressal of problems of the tax payers and quick implementation of FTO’s decisions.

In this regard, FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah held a meeting with Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir and his team in his office and discussed matters relating to tax payer issues, said a news release.

Member IR (Operations) expressed gratitude to the FTO and assured to resolve tax payers’ concerns on priority basis.

He said that revenue generation performance of FBR would further improve under the guidance of FTO.

Federal Tax Ombudsman also awarded certificates and shields to Member IR (Operations) and other officers including Chief Refunds Muhammad Imtiaz, Chief Formations Mirza Nasir Ali, Secretary Revenue Budget Bilal Zamir and Secretary IT Ehsan Ullah Mehsood.