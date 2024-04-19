Open Menu

FTO Commends FBR's Role For Prompt Resolution Of Tax Payers’ Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM

FTO commends FBR's role for prompt resolution of tax payers’ issues

Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) on Friday commended the performance of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for prompt redressal of problems of the tax payers and quick implementation of FTO’s decisions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) on Friday commended the performance of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for prompt redressal of problems of the tax payers and quick implementation of FTO’s decisions.

In this regard, FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah held a meeting with Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir and his team in his office and discussed matters relating to tax payer issues, said a news release.

Member IR (Operations) expressed gratitude to the FTO and assured to resolve tax payers’ concerns on priority basis.

He said that revenue generation performance of FBR would further improve under the guidance of FTO.

Federal Tax Ombudsman also awarded certificates and shields to Member IR (Operations) and other officers including Chief Refunds Muhammad Imtiaz, Chief Formations Mirza Nasir Ali, Secretary Revenue Budget Bilal Zamir and Secretary IT Ehsan Ullah Mehsood.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget Nasir FBR

Recent Stories

DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action agains ..

DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes

8 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: K ..

Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in ..

Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May - Finance Minister

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global ma ..

Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts

8 minutes ago
 Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Na ..

Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association

8 minutes ago
 Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent floodi ..

Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent flooding

11 minutes ago
West Bank villagers vigilant but vulnerable after ..

West Bank villagers vigilant but vulnerable after settler attacks

10 minutes ago
 Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout ..

Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout rate

11 minutes ago
 Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Ir ..

Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran

11 minutes ago
 PTF meeting for polio eradication held

PTF meeting for polio eradication held

10 minutes ago
 Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated

Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated

11 minutes ago
 BISP cash disbursement center set up

BISP cash disbursement center set up

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business